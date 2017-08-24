BJP demands Siddaramaiah’s resignation over alleged cover up in DySP Ganapathy’s suicide

Yeddyurappa called for a thorough probe into Ganapathy’s death as evidence, he said, was destroyed to help George get a clean chit. File Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: The Karnataka unit of Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday threatened a statewide agitation if chief minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru district in-charge minister K.J. George did not step down.

The demand came after the Times Now news channel on Wednesday indicated a possible cover-up in deputy superintendent of police (DySP) M.K. Ganapathy’s suicide in July last year.

“Siddaramaiah must resign and must hand over the case to the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation),” B.S. Yeddyurappa, BJP’s state unit president and Lok Sabha member from Shikaripura said in Bengaluru.

The BJP has accused Siddaramaiah of corruption, transferring honest officials and misusing law enforcement authorities to target political opponents.

The party had demanded the resignation of energy minister D.K. Shivakumar and other Congress leaders after Income Tax department raids on their properties last Friday.

The BJP was also irked when the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on 10 August lodged a case against Yeddyurappa after a private complaint in an illegal land denotification case.

On 7 July last year hours before he took his own life, Ganapathy had given an interview to local TV channel in Kodagu district naming George and two senior police officials—IGP Pronab Mohanty and ADGP A.M. Prasad—of harassing him over the years, forcing him to take his life.

George quit as home minister after a local court in Madikeri, Kodagu district, July last year directed filing a first information report (FIR) after the late DySP’s son Nehal lodged a complaint against the minister.

Siddaramaiah handed the case to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Three months later, the CID gave George a clean chit and he returned to the cabinet, causing a huge public outcry.

Yeddyurappa called for a thorough probe into Ganapathy’s death as evidence, he said, was destroyed to help George get a clean chit. “Documents that were in the mobile phone and computer of Ganapathy have been destroyed. It is clear that somebody who is very powerful is behind this. In this background, the matter should be referred to the CBI,” the BJP said in a statement on Thursday.

He also demanded a probe into the possible role of Kempaiah, a retired police official who currently serves as advisor to the home minister of Karnataka.

The BJP said it will inform union home minister Rajnath Singh of the Ganapathy suicide case on 26 August.