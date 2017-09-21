Regional news channel Asianet News’ office attacked in Kerala

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised strong action to nab the culprits. Photo: Mint

Bengaluru: The Alappuzha district bureau of Kerala-based regional news channel Asianet News was attacked in the early hours of Thursday.

The attackers entered the premises and vandalized an office car at around 2am, when T.V. Prasad, who broke the story, and his driver, were inside the office, the channel reported on Thursday. Police have registered a case and formed a special team to probe the attack, said Kerala police chief Loknath Behra.

Political leaders across the spectrum condemned the attack. While chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan promised strong action to nab the culprits, opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala demanded a high-level probe.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists, the apex journalists’ forum, also condemned the attack and held a protest march in Trivandrum.

The channel had run a series of stories alleging acts of land grabbling in Alappuzha.