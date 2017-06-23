Johnny Depp courts controversy with statement on Donald Trump

London: Johnny Depp courted controversy by appearing to threaten US President Donald Trump in a speech at the Glastonbury Festival.

Depp was at the music festival to introduce his 2004 film The Libertine along with director Julian Temple but began talking about the 45th US president, reported The Guardian. “Can we bring Trump in? I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp told the crowd.

The 54-year-old knew that what he was going to say next will be controversial. “It is just a question—I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it... When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked, apparently referring to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination at the hands of actor John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time,” the Alice in Wonderland star said.