Last Published: Fri, Jun 23 2017. 04 08 PM IST

Johnny Depp courts controversy with statement on Donald Trump

‘When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?’ Johnny Depp asked a crowd at the Glastonbury Festival

PTI
"... There are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go," said Johnny Depp about Donald Trump. Photo: Dylan Martinez/Reuters
“... There are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” said Johnny Depp about Donald Trump. Photo: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

London: Johnny Depp courted controversy by appearing to threaten US President Donald Trump in a speech at the Glastonbury Festival.

Depp was at the music festival to introduce his 2004 film The Libertine along with director Julian Temple but began talking about the 45th US president, reported The Guardian. “Can we bring Trump in? I think he needs help and there are a lot of wonderful dark, dark places he could go,” Depp told the crowd.

The 54-year-old knew that what he was going to say next will be controversial. “It is just a question—I’m not insinuating anything. By the way, this is going to be in the press. It will be horrible. I like that you are all a part of it... When was the last time an actor assassinated a president?” Depp asked, apparently referring to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination at the hands of actor John Wilkes Booth in 1865.

“I want to qualify, I am not an actor. I lie for a living. However, it has been a while and maybe it is time,” the Alice in Wonderland star said.

First Published: Fri, Jun 23 2017. 04 08 PM IST
Topics: Johnny Depp Donald Trump Johnny Depp Trump Abraham Lincoln John Wilkes Booth

