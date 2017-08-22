Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq historic: Amit Shah

Amit Shah has described the Supreme Court judgment as the ‘beginning of a new epoch for women to live with self-respect’. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Tuesday described the Supreme Court verdict on triple talaq as historic and said it had given the right to crores of Muslim women in the country to live with equality and dignity.

He also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking a stand on the issue before the apex court. “We welcome the verdict. The Supreme Court has given a historic decision. This verdict has given the right to crores of women to live with equality and dignity,” Shah told reporters.

He described the judgment as the “beginning of a new epoch for women to live with self-respect”.

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict set aside the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims, saying the practice was void, illegal and unconstitutional. It held that triple talaq was against the basic tenets of Quran.