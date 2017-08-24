Assembly polls: Arun Jaitley made in-charge of Gujarat, Prakash Javadekar gets Karnataka

Union finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: BJP president Amit Shah on Thursday appointed union finance minister Arun Jaitley in-charge of the Gujarat assembly polls while handing the responsibility of Karnataka to HRD minister Prakash Javadekar.

The Gujarat assembly elections are likely to take place later this year. Elections in Karnataka are likely to be held in 2018. The term of the Gujarat assembly comes to an end on 22 January 2018. The Karnataka assembly term ends on 28 May 2018.