Health top concern among young voters
A 2016 survey of 6,122 people between the ages of 15 and 34, across 19 Indian states shows that the top concerns of young voters are their parents’ and their own health
The Gorakhpur hospital deaths have once again highlighted the dysfunctional state of India’s healthcare system.
While healthcare does not seem to be a priority for most politicians, it is increasingly becoming a priority for voters. A 2016 survey of 6,122 people between the ages of 15 and 34, across 19 Indian states—conducted by the Delhi-based Centre for Studies of Developing Societies and the German think tank Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung—shows that the top concerns of young voters are their parents’ and their own health.
Another voter survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms, based on a larger cross-country sample earlier this year, also suggests that healthcare is among the top priorities of Indian voters.
First Published: Tue, Aug 15 2017. 11 14 PM IST
