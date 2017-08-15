Health top concern among young voters

The Gorakhpur hospital deaths have once again highlighted the dysfunctional state of India’s healthcare system.

While healthcare does not seem to be a priority for most politicians, it is increasingly becoming a priority for voters. A 2016 survey of 6,122 people between the ages of 15 and 34, across 19 Indian states—conducted by the Delhi-based Centre for Studies of Developing Societies and the German think tank Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung—shows that the top concerns of young voters are their parents’ and their own health.

Another voter survey conducted by the Association for Democratic Reforms, based on a larger cross-country sample earlier this year, also suggests that healthcare is among the top priorities of Indian voters.