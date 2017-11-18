Congress committee to meet on Monday to decide party presidential poll schedule

A file photo of Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

New Delhi: The much-awaited meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) to approve the schedule of the party president’s election will take place on Monday at Sonia Gandhi’s residence, party sources said.

The meeting of the CWC, the highest decision-making body of the Congress, is scheduled to take place at 10:30am at 10 Janpath, they said. This would clear the decks for the elevation of party vice president Rahul Gandhi to take over as the next chief. He is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

Party leaders say though it is not necessary to convene a formal meeting of the CWC to approve the schedule of the presidential election, Sonia Gandhi has decided to get the approval of the party’s highest decision-making body.