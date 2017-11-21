Narendra Modi credits Sushma Swaraj for re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to ICJ

Justice Dalveer Bhandari, 70, received 183-193 votes in the General Assembly and secured all 15 votes in the Security Council to fill the final ICJ vacancy. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday credited the efforts of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and ministry of external affairs (MEA) officials for the re-election of Dalveer Bhandari to the International Court of Justice (ICJ). He also expressed gratitude to members of the UN General Assembly and the UN Security Council for “their support and trust in India”.

“Congratulations to EAM @SushmaSwaraj and her entire team at MEA & diplomatic missions for their untiring efforts that have led to India’s re-election to ICJ. “ Our deep gratitude to all the members of UNGA as well as UNSC for their support and trust in India,” the PM tweeted.

He also congratulated Justice Bhandari on his re- election to the International Court of Justice. “His re-election is a proud moment for us,” Modi said.