After Shivraj Chouhan, now Jyotiraditya Scindia to sit on fast in support of farmers

Bhopal: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will sit on a 72-hour-long ‘satyagraha’ from 14 June to protest against the “anti-farmer policies” of the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh, a party spokesman said on Saturday.

Scindia, Congress’ chief whip in Lok Sabha, will also visit Mandsaur on June 13 to meet the family members of the farmers killed in police firing on Tuesday.

“Scindia will sit on a 72-hour long ‘satyagraha’ from 3 pm on June 14 at T T Nagar Dussehra Maidan in support of the farmers, who are holding protests across the state,” Congress spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said.

Scindia will reach Indore on 12 June and meet the farmers, who were injured in the police firing at Mandsaur. The injured farmers are undergoing treatment at Indore’s MY Hospital.

“He will visit the villages, including Badwant, Lodh, Khanduriya Kachan, Thakarawad, Chillod Pipliya (all in Mandsaur district), Barkheda Punch and Nayakheda (both in Neemuch district) to meet the family members of those killed in police firing,” Chaturvedi added.