Pakistan summons Indian diplomat over soldiers’ killing along LoC

Islamabad: Pakistan on Tuesday summoned India’s acting deputy high commissioner to protest “unprovoked” firing by the Indian Army that killed its three soldiers along the line of control (LoC).

The foreign office in a statement rejected reports that the Indian Army commandos crossed the LoC in Poonch sector of Jammu and Kashmir and smashed a post. “The false claims by India about the alleged cross LoC adventures are a figment of their imagination and counter- productive for peace and tranquillity on the LoC,” it said.

“The Indian actions got a befitting response from the Pakistani side and their guns were silenced,” it claimed. The foreign office spokesman said director general (SA & SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned India’s acting deputy high commissioner and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian forces in the Rakhchikri sector. He claimed that the firing “provided a cover for the planting of IEDs by non-state actors”, resulting in the death of three soldiers.

Faisal urged the Indian side to “respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.”

Indian Army officials in New Delhi earlier said a “small group” of ‘Ghatak’ commandos carried out a tactical level selective targeting of the Pakistani post around 200-300 metres across the LoC on Monday evening in which three Pakistani soldiers were killed and one was injured.

The operation is seen as avenging the killing of four Indian Army personnel by a border action team of the Pakistan Army in Keri sector Rajouri district three days ago. PTI