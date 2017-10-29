Dineshwar Sharma, J&K governor N.N. Vohra discuss broad parameters of proposed Kashmir talks

Dineshwar Sharma (right), the special representative for Kashmir talks with J & K governor N.N. Vohra at the Kashmir House in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Dineshwar Sharma, the government’s newly-appointed special representative for holding a sustained dialogue in Jammu and Kashmir, called on the state’s governor N.N. Vohra and discussed the broad parameters of the proposed talks with all stakeholders.

The one hour-long meeting which took place at the Kashmir House in New Delhi comes days after the Centre announced the appointment of Sharma as its special representative to initiate dialogue.

After the meeting, a release issued by the Raj Bhavan said the governor briefed Sharma “in great detail” about the environment and the expectations and hopes of the political parties and the people at large from the ensuing dialogue. “The Governor assured him of all help, as he may require, in carrying through his task, and wished him high success in his endeavour,” the statement said.

Vohra, an experienced hand in handling the Kashmir issue, has been the governor of the state since 2008. In early 2000s, he was also appointed by then Vajpayee-led government as an interlocutor for talks on Kashmir.

Sharma, a former director of Intelligence Bureau, had on 26 October met J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti in New Delhi and discussed the Kashmir issue with her. Sharma, an old Kashmir hand in the country’s internal intelligence agency, enjoys the rank and status of a cabinet secretary. Home minister Rajnath Singh has already made it clear that Sharma would decide whom to engage with for a resolution of the Kashmir issue.