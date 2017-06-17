Livemint

Last Published: Sat, Jun 17 2017. 02 06 PM IST

Sushma Swaraj dismisses ‘rumours’ of being a presidential poll candidate

A file photo of external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj. Photo: Reuters
New Delhi: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday dismissed reports that she was a contender in the presidential poll as “rumours”.

Though neither the government nor the opposition has declared their candidate for the poll to elect the country’s first citizen, several names, including Swaraj’s, have been doing the rounds. “These are rumours. I am an external affairs minister and you are asking me something which is an internal matter,” she said when asked by reporters whether she was being considered as a candidate in the presidential poll.

The presidential poll is scheduled to be held on 17 July while the counting of votes would be held on 20 July. As per the schedule, 28 June is the last day for nominations, while a candidate can withdraw from the electoral battle till 1 July.

Topics: Sushma Swaraj presidential polls external affairs minister India President

