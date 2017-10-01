North Korea shows ‘no indication’ they are interested in talks: US
The US state department has said that although it has communications channels open with North Korea, the Pyongyang regime has shown no interest in talks on giving up its nuclear weapons
Washington: The United States state department has said that although it has communications channels open with North Korea, the Pyongyang regime has shown no interest in talks on giving up its nuclear weapons.
“Despite assurances that the United States is not interested in promoting the collapse of the current regime, pursuing regime change, accelerating reunification of the peninsula or mobilizing forces north of the DMZ, North Korean officials have shown no indication that they are interested in or are ready for talks regarding denuclearization,” department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said in a statement.
