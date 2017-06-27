Livemint

Last Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 07 31 PM IST

Scotland drops plan for immediate push for second independence vote

Scotland has dropped immediate plans for a second independence referendum until after the terms of Britain’s EU exit are clear, says Nicola Sturgeon

Guy Faulconbridge
Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, addresses the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Photo: Reuters
Scotland’s First Minister, Nicola Sturgeon, addresses the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh. Photo: Reuters

Edinburgh: Scotland’s devolved government has dropped immediate plans for a second independence referendum until after the terms of Britain’s European Union (EU) exit are clear, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.

“We will not seek to introduce the legislation for an independence referendum immediately,” she said. Reuters

Topics: Scotish referendum Scotland independence vote Nicola Sturgeon Theresa May Brexit

