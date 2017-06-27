Scotland drops plan for immediate push for second independence vote
Scotland has dropped immediate plans for a second independence referendum until after the terms of Britain’s EU exit are clear, says Nicola Sturgeon
Edinburgh: Scotland’s devolved government has dropped immediate plans for a second independence referendum until after the terms of Britain’s European Union (EU) exit are clear, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday.
“We will not seek to introduce the legislation for an independence referendum immediately,” she said. Reuters
First Published: Tue, Jun 27 2017. 07 31 PM IST
