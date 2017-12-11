Karnataka’s high level panel approves four projects totalling Rs3,427 crore

The Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka has been on overdrive approving big ticket projects, months before the state heads into elections.

Bengaluru: The state high level clearance committee (SHLCC), headed by Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, on Monday approved four projects totalling Rs3,427 crore.

The new projects would provide employment to 2,595 people, according to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office.

Siddaramaiah has constantly challenged the ‘Gujarat Model’ being promoted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), to drive home the point that Karnataka under the Congress has fared better than all states in attracting investments and creating new jobs.

The SHLCC approved a Rs1,152 crore investment for an engineering and technology facility by aircraft maker Boeing India Private Limited. Karnataka has been inviting global aviation companies to set up shop in its Aerospace Park—on the outskirts of Bengaluru—to cement its position as the aviation hub of the country.

The other projects are: a training centre by the Indian Coast Guard in Dakshina Kannada district with an investment of Rs1,010 crore; a technology innovation international park by CDC Development India Pvt Limtied at a cost of Rs740 crore; and a Rs525 crore affordable housing project by Universal Builders.

“With state investment intentions of Rs147,625 crore so far in 2017, Karnataka tops the country in this measure for the second year in a row. This is a testament to the success of the Karnataka Model and our commitment to attract investments & ensure job creation,” Siddaramaiah said on micro blogging site Twitter on Sunday.