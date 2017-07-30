Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Two militants were killed in a gun battle in Tahab area of Pulwama of Kashmir
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Pulwama district of Kashmir, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tahab area of Pulwama district Saturday night following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.
He said a gunfight broke out between the two sides early Sunday, in which two ultras were killed.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not known immediately as the search operation was still in progress, the official said.
First Published: Sun, Jul 30 2017. 10 39 AM IST
