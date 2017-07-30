Two militants killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Pulwama

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tahab area of Pulwama district Saturday night following information about presence of militants in the area. Photo: HT

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces on Sunday in Pulwama district of Kashmir, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Tahab area of Pulwama district Saturday night following information about presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said a gunfight broke out between the two sides early Sunday, in which two ultras were killed.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was not known immediately as the search operation was still in progress, the official said.