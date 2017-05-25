Pakistan is a ‘well of death’, says Uzma Ahmed after return to India

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj and Uzma Ahmed at Jawahar Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday after the latter’s return from Pakistan. Photo: Kamal Singh/PTI

New Delhi: Uzma Ahmed, the Indian woman who was allegedly forced to marry a Pakistani man at a gunpoint during her visit there, called Pakistan a “well of death” while narrating her ordeal on her return on Thursday.

Seated with external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, Indian deputy high commissioner in Islamabad J.P. Singh, and other senior ministry officials, an emotional Uzma said, “It’s easy to enter Pakistan but nearly impossible to leave that place.”

“Pakistan is a maut ka kuan (well of death). I’ve seen women who go there after arranged marriages. They’re miserable and living in terrible condition. There are two, three, even four wives in every house,” she said.

Uzma said she wanted to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to personally thank him for the government’s efforts to facilitate her return. She said ‘Buner’, the area where Tahir, the Pakistani man who married her at gunpoint, took her after giving her sleeping pills, was like a “Taliban-controlled” region.

Uzma said had she stayed there for a few more days she would have been dead. She broke down several times while recalling the horror in front of the national media. She profusely thanked Swaraj, Indian mission officials and other staffers for making her comfortable and ensuring her return.

Uzma, who is in her early 20s, hails from New Delhi. She was allowed by the Islamabad High Court on Wednesday to return to India following a plea she filed with the court seeking its direction after her husband Tahir Ali “seized” her immigration papers and refused to return the document. She crossed into India through the Wagah Border crossing near Amritsar. She was accompanied by Indian mission officials and escorted by Pakistani police personnel.