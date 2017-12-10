Rahul Gandhi to be named Congress president tomorrow, challenges await

Rahul Gandhi, as Congress president, will face the daunting task of restoring lost glory to the party whose fortunes have been dwindling in the recent past. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over as Congress president on 16 December, marking a generational shift in the party when his mother and incumbent Sonia Gandhi would formally hand over the reins to him.

The announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s elevation is likely to be made Monday, the last date of withdrawal of nomination for Congress president election, which is essentially a one-horse race. Eighty nine nominations received in his favour were found to be valid during scrutiny. The Congress’s central election authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran, and CEA members Madhusudan Mistry and Bhubaneswar Kalita will announce that Gandhi’s was the only nomination for the top job on Monday.

Rahul Gandhi would, however, be handed over the certificate appointing him the Congress president on 16 December in the presence of Sonia Gandhi and other senior leaders, Ramachandran said. Sonia Gandhi will officially hand over the mantle of the 132-year-old party to her son around 11am after which he will meet leaders from across the country at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi, as Congress president, will face the daunting task of restoring lost glory to the party whose fortunes have been dwindling in the recent past. The Congress, which once controlled almost the entire country, now has its governments in just five states and the union territory of Puducherry.

The Congress has been losing state after state since 2014 Lok Sabha elections, with the exception of Punjab. Rahul Gandhi’s elevation would come just two days ahead of Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat election results. A sure-footed Rahul Gandhi powered a spirited campaign for the Congress in Gujarat, and a win in the election, which many analysts say could be dead heat between the two parties, would come as a massive boost for him.

“Delivering in Gujarat will be important as it is the immediate test facing Rahul Gandhi, as he mounted a strong anti-BJP campaign in the state and led personally from the front. We are looking at victory in Gujarat,” said a Congress leader and former chief minister.

Mahila Congress chief and party spokesperson Sushmita Dev said reorganizing the party would be another major task for him. “Every post comes with a challenge. He has to rebuild the party at the grassroots and strengthen the ideological base. His undisputed election as party president is a sign of his strength. He will have to take everyone along—from the AICC level right up to the states,” she said.

Striking a balance between the old guard and the young leaders would be a key to running the organization which has many seasoned politicians whose wisdom he could use as he steers the party.

Rahul Gandhi had in the past said that he would draw upon a blend of experience of the old and the energy of the young. “Initial signs are encouraging since he put veterans like Ashok Gehlot and Sushil Kumar Shinde in charge of elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, and was willing to bank on them,” said a Congress leader. He also got appointed young leaders as secretaries.

Clarity on the party’s ideological stand on Hindutva would also be important as Rahul Gandhi is being seen as projecting the Congress’s soft Hindutva with his visit to temples in Gujarat. He has also proclaimed himself a “Shiv bhakt”. These visits are also being seen as an attempt to blunt the Bharatiya Janata’s Party (BJP) accusation against the party of Muslim appeasement.

“This is to course-correct after it was felt that an overtly pro-minority image of Congress undermined its electoral prospects on the eve of 2014 Lok Sabha elections,” a party veteran noted, adding cobbling together electoral alliances will also be key to the future growth of the party.

Another former union minister said every state had its own set of challenges and Rahul Gandhi would be expected to take informed decisions in each by taking everyone along. Gandhi has already been taking all major decisions in the party even though his formal elevation was delayed due to a long-drawn internal election process.

The deadline set by the Election Commission for conclusion of the organizational elections in the Congress expires on 31 December. Organizational elections in the Congress were due in 2015. The party constitution provides for elections to be held every five years. The last such polls were held in 2010.

Rahul Gandhi, who was initially hesitant about taking over the reins from Sonia Gandhi, who held the Congress president’s post for 19 years, will be the sixth member and fifth generation leader of the Nehru-Gandhi family to occupy the post. These include Motilal Nehru, Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi.

Some eminent leaders who held the post in the pre-independence era included Mahatma Gandhi, Subhas Chandra Bose, Abul Kalam Azad, Vallabhai Patel and Rajendra Prasad. Eminent people like Madan Mohan Malviya, Gopal Krishna Gokhale, Dadabhai Naoroji, Annie Besant and Umesh Chandra Banerjee, the first party president, also led the party in the pre-independence era.