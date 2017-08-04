Visit institutions working for children, women: Maneka Gandhi to MPs

A file photo of woman and child development minister Maneka Gandhi. Photo: HT

New Delhi: Woman and child development minister Maneka Gandhi will soon write to fellow parliamentarians urging them to regularly visit institutions working for children and women in their districts and send their feedback to the government to improve their working.

Responding to a supplementary during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, the minister also said so far 151 one-stop centres have been set up to protect women facing violence or “anticipated violence”.

She said the plan was to take the number of such centres to 600. So far, 30,000 women have approached these centres which are manned by a doctor, a nurse, a lawyer and police personnel.

The minister said to ensure regular checks, she would soon write to the MPs requesting them to regularly visit institutions offering help to children and women and give a feedback to the government on their performance to help improve the working.