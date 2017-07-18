Gopalkrishna Gandhi files nomination for vice-president

New Delhi: Former West Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi on Tuesday filed his nomination for vice-president in the presence of senior Congress and other opposition leaders.

Gandhi will contest against the NDA’s candidate M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Gandhi has been picked by 18 opposition parties to be their nominee for the post of vice president. The Congress was represented by senior leaders such as president Sonia Gandhi, vice-president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh as well as Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge as the former West Bengal governor filed his papers in the parliament complex.

Other opposition leaders, including JD(U)’s Sharad Yadav, CPI(M)’s Sitaram Yechury, CPI’s D Raja, NCP’s Tariq Anwar and Praful Patel, NC’s Farooq Abdullah and DMK’s Kanimozhi, were also present.

The vice-presidential election is scheduled to be held on 5 August.