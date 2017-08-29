Suicide bombing in Kabul kills 5 people

Afghan officials say a suicide bombing has killed at least five people in a busy commercial area in central Kabul. Photo: AFP

Kabul: An explosion hit a bank in the Afghan capital on Tuesday, close to the heavily protected US embassy compound, killing at least five people, officials said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, which came as banks are busy with people withdrawing money ahead of the Eid holiday at the end of the week.

Afghan officials say a suicide bombing has killed at least five people in a busy commercial area in central Kabul, not far from the US Embassy.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the Kabul police chief, says the explosion likely targeted a branch of the privately owned Kabul Bank.

The US Embassy compound is located about 500 metres (yards) down the road from the Kabul Bank.

Mohammad Salim Rasouli, chief of Kabul hospitals at the health ministry, confirmed that the attack also wounded nine people, according to initial reports.

No one claimed responsibility for the bombing, but the Taliban often target banks, especially at the end of the month when civil servants and military personnel line up to receive their salaries, or ahead of major Muslim holidays.