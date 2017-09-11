PM Modi addresses students on 125th anniversary of Vivekananda’s Chicago speech: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a students’ convention at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday pinned his hopes on the youth power steering the nation towards job creation, cleanliness and social change during his address to the students’ convention on the theme of ‘Young India, New India’, on occasion of 125th anniversary of Swami Vivekananda’s Chicago address and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya’s centenary celebrations.

Swami Vivekananda had represented India and Hinduism at the Parliament of the World’s Religions in 1893. This year marks the 125th anniversary of his Chicago address, and Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya centenary celebrations. Swami Vivekananda strongly believed in the power of Yuva Shakti. He saw a vital place for youngsters in the realm of nation building.

Here are the main highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the students:

■ Today is 9/11...this day became widely spoken about after 2001 but there was another 9/11 of 1893 which we remember.

■ Just with a few words, a youngster from India won over the world and showed the world the power of oneness.

■ The 9/11 of 1893 was about love, harmony and brotherhood.

■ Swami Vivekananda said that only rituals will not connect an individual to divinity...he said ‘Jan Seva is Prabhu Seva’.

■ The word of Swami Vivekananda “My Brothers and Sisters” gave the world the message of Universal Brotherhood.

■ Swami Vivekananda did not believe in sermonising. His ideas & idealism paved way for an institutional framework via Ramakrishna Mission.

■ More than being in search of a Guru, Swami Vivekananda was in search of the truth.

■ Swami Vivekananda raised his voice against the social evils that has entered our society.

■ I want to specially mention all those people who are working tirelessly to keep India clean.

■ The correspondence between Swami Vivekananda and Jamsetji Tata will show the concern Swami JI had towards India’s self-reliance.

■ Both knowledge and skills are equally important.

■ We want India’s Youth to be job creator, not job seeker that’s why we are focusing on skill India.

■ No one has been successful without failure(s).

■ We have started Atal Innovation Mission AIM through NITI Aayog.

■ Swami Vivekananda had given the concept of ‘One Asia.’ He said that the solutions to the world’s problems will come from Asia.

■ Student organisations, while campaigning for university elections should give more importance to cleanliness.

■ There is no better place for creativity and innovation than university campuses.

■ In 2022, India will celebrate it’s 75th Independence Day and Ramakrishna Mission will be 125.

■ There is no life without creativity. Let our creativity also strengthen our nation & fulfil the aspirations of our people.

■ India is changing, India’s standing at the global stage is rising and this is due to Jan Shakti.

■ India can be Vishwa Guru if we remember Swamiji’s words ‘Follow the Rule, India will Rule’.