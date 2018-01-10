Mercury rises to 6.8 degrees C, fog affects train services in Delhi

The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius. Photo: AFP

New Delhi: There was slight respite from severe cold in Delhi on Wednesday, with the mercury rising to 6.8 degrees Celsius, even as foggy conditions in the morning affected train services. The minimum temperature recorded on Tuesday was 4.2 degrees Celsius.

Sunshine and warmth from rise in temperature brought some comfort to Delhiites but poor visibility affected road traffic and rail services. Due to fog, 22 north India-bound trains were cancelled, three rescheduled while 49 were running late as of 6 am, a senior railway official said.

“The minimum temperature at Safdarjung observatory was recorded at 6.8 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius. The weather stations at Lodhi Road, Palam, Ridge and Ayanagar recorded 6.0, 7.4, 8.0 and 9.0 degrees Celsius respectively,” a MeT Department official said.

The visibility recorded early morning was 800 metres and 1,000 metres at Safdarjung and Palam observatories respectively, he said. The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 87%.

The weatherman has forecast a clear sky with mist or shallow fog on Thursday morning. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius during the day, two notches above the normal.