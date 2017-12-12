WTO talks in Buenos Aires on brink of collapse

The US has rejected any improvements proposed in the existing peace clause on food security issue at the WTO Buenos Aires meet. Photo: AFP

Buenos Aires: The summit deliberations in the 11th ministerial conference (MC11) of the World Trade Organization in Buenos Aires hang in balance.

On Tuesday, the US refused to budge on relaxations demanded by developing countries to provide for food security programmes. The matter went into deadlock after India and China, stuck to their stance.

The four year truce struck at the Bali WTO ministerial and referred to as the “peace clause” comes to an end in a few weeks. The ministerial at Buenos Aires was to evolve a solution, failing which policies pursued by India like providing food security and minimum support price could come under the scrutiny of WTO rules.

At a meeting of trade ministers from six countries, the US, the European Union, China, India, Brazil, and Australia, on Tuesday morning hour, the US rejected any improvements proposed in the existing peace clause at Buenos Aires.

The facilitator overseeing the outcomes on the permanent solution for public stockholding programs for food security and other issues in agriculture Ms Amina Mohamed, Kenya’s cabinet secretary for foreign affairs, held the meeting with the six countries.

Earlier, she issued a draft agreement on what is possible as regards the permanent solution, but only with modest changes.

India and China, both of whom have been demanding a credible outcome on the permanent solution, expressed disappointment for the failure to address the improvements they sought in the transparency and safeguard provisions.

The six countries held a closed-door meeting with Ms Mohamed, who also met each of them bilaterally to seek out a compromise. She is expected to issue the draft text later on Tuesday to indicate possible way out on the permanent solution.

According to a trade minister, who asked not to be quoted, the US said categorically that it is not in a position to address any improvement in the existing perpetual clause at this juncture.

Effectively, the US wants India to live with the existing peace clause with some little or modest changes.

A US official, who asked not to be quoted, said the US is not interested in any outcome at Buenos Aires except on a joint statement with more than 20 countries on trade in food and agricultural products.

“In order to face the challenge of producing more food in a safer and sustainable way, farmers must be able to access the full range of tools and technologies available for agricultural production” without regulatory barriers, the statement said.

An outcome on the permanent solution is key, as this is the only mandated issue for the Buenos Aires meeting.

Besides, there are continuing disagreements on proposed outcomes in several priority issues – agriculture, electronic commerce, a partial deliverable on banning government fisheries subsides and development flexibilities.

The WTO Director General Roberto Azevêdo issued a bleak report suggesting that members have a long way to go to bring about progress on any of the issues.