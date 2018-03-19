Lalu Prasad convicted in fourth fodder scam case

RJD chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad arrives to appear before the special CBI court in connection with multi-crore fodder scam case in Ranchi. Photo: PTI

Ranchi: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was Monday convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in 1990s.

Judge Shiv Pal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the same case. The case RC 38A/96 pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury.

The quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced later. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam so far.