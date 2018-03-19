Lalu Prasad convicted in fourth fodder scam case
Lalu Prasad was convicted in the fourth fodder scam case while former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra was acquitted in the case
Last Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 03 04 PM IST
Ranchi: Former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad was Monday convicted by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the fourth case of multi-crore fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs3.13 crore from Dumka treasury in 1990s.
Judge Shiv Pal Singh acquitted former chief minister Jagannath Mishra in the same case. The case RC 38A/96 pertains to illegal withdrawal of money from Dumka treasury.
The quantum of punishment in the case would be pronounced later. The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief has been convicted in four cases of fodder scam so far.
First Published: Mon, Mar 19 2018. 02 44 PM IST
Latest News »
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Cement margins at risk as petcoke price hits multi-year high
No reason for investors to be excited in fertilizer stocks yet
If China sneezes, Indian steelmakers may catch a cold
ICICI Securities IPO: a bet on rising household investment in markets
Should investors worry about the challenge against India’s export subsidies at WTO?