Bihar crisis aggravates as Tejashwi Yadav skips event attended by Nitish Kumar

New Delhi: The tension between Janata Dal (U) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is out in open and the two party heads are nowhere close to resolving their differences, says a report in Hindustan Times. Despite the intervention of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, the tussle between the two allies is nowhere close to being getting resolved, added the report.

The tussle in Bihar will have a bearing on the politics of state, and will also decide the fate of the opposition parties’ efforts to come together to take on PM Narendra Modi’s BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, said the newspaper.

The turmoil triggered between the ruling alliance partners in Bihar when the deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav, the younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, named in an alleged case of land-for-hotels scandal, skipped an event in Patna, which was also to be attended by Nitish Kumar, reported NDTV. Tejashwi’s name was first covered and finally the nameplate was removed, by Nitish Kumar’s associates, added the report.

With a deadline set by Nitish Kumar on Tejashwi to resign owing to corruption charges, JDU has stepped up the pressure on the Yadavs to furnish a detailed explanation to the public regarding the corruption charges against them added the website. The Bihar CM, has indicated that he would prefer his deputy to exit the government if he was unable to present a rebuttal to the CBI, the report added.

However, the RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav made it clear that his son Tejashwi will not resign, said a report in ABP.com. The report confirmed that Yadav confirmed that his party will not leave coalition in the state.