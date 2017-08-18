Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi to visit Gorakhpur tomorrow

File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: HT

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gorakhpur on Saturday.

“The chief minister will be here on a day’s visit to inaugurate ‘Swachch Uttar Pradesh-Swasthya Uttar Pradesh campaign’ which will be carried out between 20-25 August in all the districts,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman of the region, Satyendra Sinha, said.

The chief minister will launch the campaign from Andhiyari Bagh locality and will also tour encephalitis and flood-affected areas, he said.

Gandhi will also arrive in Gorakhpur in connection with the death of children in BRD Medical College Hospital, Congress district unit president Sayed Jamal said.

Till Thursday, the death toll at BRD Hospital since 7 August was 71 due to various causes, including encephalitis. Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.