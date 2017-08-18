Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Fri, Aug 18 2017. 08 31 PM IST

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi to visit Gorakhpur tomorrow

Yogi Adityanath will visit Gorakhpur to launch a sanitation drive while Rahul Gandhi’s visit will be in connection with the children’s deaths at BRD Medical College
PTI
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: HT
File photo of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: HT

Gorakhpur (UP): Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will visit Gorakhpur on Saturday.

“The chief minister will be here on a day’s visit to inaugurate ‘Swachch Uttar Pradesh-Swasthya Uttar Pradesh campaign’ which will be carried out between 20-25 August in all the districts,” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman of the region, Satyendra Sinha, said.

The chief minister will launch the campaign from Andhiyari Bagh locality and will also tour encephalitis and flood-affected areas, he said.

Gandhi will also arrive in Gorakhpur in connection with the death of children in BRD Medical College Hospital, Congress district unit president Sayed Jamal said.

Till Thursday, the death toll at BRD Hospital since 7 August was 71 due to various causes, including encephalitis. Some of the deaths were alleged to have been caused by shortage of oxygen, a claim dismissed by the Uttar Pradesh government.

First Published: Fri, Aug 18 2017. 08 31 PM IST
Topics: Yogi Adityanath Rahul Gandhi Gorakhpur childrens deaths BRD Medical College

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share