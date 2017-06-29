Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 06 12 PM IST

China says Pakistan naval base talk pure speculation

Talk that China is building a naval base in the Pakistani port city of Gwadar is pure guesswork, says China

Ben Blanchard
China, jointly with Pakistan, has developed Gwadar Port as part its One Belt, One Road project that also gives Beijing a potential naval base in the Arabian Sea. Photo: Bloomberg
China, jointly with Pakistan, has developed Gwadar Port as part its One Belt, One Road project that also gives Beijing a potential naval base in the Arabian Sea. Photo: Bloomberg

Beijing: China said on Thursday that talk the country was building a military base in Pakistan was pure speculation, after a Pentagon report earlier this month singled out Pakistan as a possible location for a future Chinese military base.

The Pentagon forecast that Beijing would likely build more bases overseas after establishing a facility in the African nation of Djibouti.

    Chinese defence ministry spokesman Wu Qian was asked at a regular monthly news briefing if China would build a naval base in the Chinese-invested Pakistani port city of Gwadar.

    “Talk that China is building a military base in Pakistan is pure guesswork,” Wu said, without elaborating.

    Djibouti’s position on the northwestern edge of the Indian Ocean has fuelled worries in India that it would become another of China’s “string of pearls” of military alliances and assets ringing India, including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Sri Lanka.

    China has repeatedly downplayed expectations it could be about to embark on a plan to build military bases around the world, even as it ramps up an impressive military modernisation programme. AFP

    First Published: Thu, Jun 29 2017. 06 12 PM IST
    Topics: China Pakistan Gwadar port naval base military base

