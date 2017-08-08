Floods killed 84 people in Assam, Lok Sabha told

25.42 lakh people were affected by floods in Assam, the government said. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: As many as 84 people lost their lives in the recent floods in Assam, where 29 of the 33 districts were hit by the deluge, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.

“As per the information received from the Assam government, 29 out of 33 districts have been affected due to heavy rains, flood and erosion this monsoon,” minister of state for home affairs Kiren Rijiju said in a written reply.

He said as on 6 August, a total of 84 people have lost their lives and 25.42 lakh people affected by the floods in the northeastern state.