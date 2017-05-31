Massive blast near Indian embassy in Kabul’s diplomatic area

Representational Image. A huge plume of smoke could be seen rising from the area. Photo: AP

Kabul: A powerful blast on Wednesday rocked Kabul’s high-security diplomatic area where the Indian embassy is located but all staffers at the Indian mission were said to be safe.

Reports said the massive blast smashed windows of the buildings nearby and a huge plume of smoke could be seen spiralling over the high-security area. Official sources at the ministry of external affairs in New Delhi said that all staff at the Indian embassy were safe.

But some damage to the windows of the embassy building has been reported, they added. It was not immediately clear what was the target of the blast, the latest attack to hit the Afghan capital.