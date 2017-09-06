Donald Trump nominates Kenneth Ian Juster as US envoy to India

US President Donald Trump had earlier announced his intent to nominate Kenneth Ian Juster as his top envoy to India. Photo: AFP

Washington: President Donald Trump has sent Kenneth Ian Juster’s nomination to the US Senate for the next American ambassador to India. A confirmation hearing of the Senate on his nomination is likely to be scheduled to be held soon.

Juster, 62, played a key role in the India-US ties under the Bush Administration. He would replace Richard Verma as the top American diplomat to India if his name is confirmed.

The position has been vacant since January 20 after Verma put in his papers as Trump took over as the US president.

Juster served as the under secretary of commerce for industry and security from 2001 to 2005 and was also the deputy assistant to Trump for the International Economic Affairs and deputy director of National Economic Council from January-June this year.

Last Friday, the president had announced his intent to nominate Juster as his top envoy to India. The nomination was sent by him to the Senate yesterday. PTI