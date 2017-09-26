Turkey’s Erdogan says military, economic options on table over Iraqi Kurdish referendum

Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during a conference in Istanbul, Turkey, on Monday. Photo: Reuters

Ankara: Turkish president Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday all options, from economic to air and land military measures, were on the table in response to the Iraqi Kurdish independence referendum held in northern Iraq on Monday.

In a speech made at the presidential palace, Erdogan said Turkey would not hesitate to use the means at its disposal if the road to peace is blocked, adding he hoped the Kurdistan Regional Government would come to its senses. Reuters