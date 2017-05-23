IIT Kharagpur to develop happiness index for Madhya Pradesh

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh’s department of happiness Monday joined hands with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur to develop a happiness index for “measuring the well-being of the people”.

“This collaborative work would be administered as per the requirement of Government of Madhya Pradesh with IIT KGP developing the Index and analyzing data collected by the Government of Madhya Pradesh in order to assess the level of happiness and develop recommendations that can be used to enhance happiness,” IIT Kharagpur said.

The department of happiness is headed by state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

IIT Kharagpur will also develop a screening and assessment system in order to screen and identify suitable volunteers from the huge database of more than 30,000 people who have offered to volunteer for the work. Besides, the IIT will also develop some online courses on happiness.