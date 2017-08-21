3 infants die of alleged disruption in oxygen supply in Raipur hospital, probe ordered

Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh has ordered an enquiry on Monday. File photo: Ramesh Pathania/Mint

New Delhi: After several children died because of snapping of oxygen supply at a Gorakhpur hospital, a similar tragedy has unfolded in Raipur, where three newborns died on Sunday, allegedly because of a disruption in oxygen supply at the intensive care unit of the hospital.

Chhattisgarh health officials denied the allegations made by the relatives of the newborns. Chief minister Raman Singh has ordered an enquiry on Monday.

The newborns were on ventilators at the Dr BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital. “No one responsible for this tragic incident will be spared,” Singh said in a statement.

The health authorities denied the charge that there was an irregular supply of oxygen in the hospital, however, the authorities suspended a hospital staffer deputed at the oxygen supply plant on charges of laxity in discharging his duties as he was allegedly found intoxicated.

“Three children, who were on ventilators in the special newborn care unit died on Sunday due to different reasons. There is no connection of disruption of oxygen supply and these deaths,” Chhattisgarh health secretary Subrat Sahoo told reporters on Monday.

“Of them, one child had died at 12.30 pm yesterday due to low birth weight and other complications, while another died at around 1.30 pm due to respiratory failure and heart- related issues. The third child died at 10 pm due to respiratory failure and other problems,” Sahoo said.

“At around 5 pm, a doctor in the paediatric unit observed that oxygen volume level in the reservoir (main oxygen tank) had dropped. Though there was no disruption in oxygen supply in the unit, the doctor immediately tried to contact on-duty staff Ravi Chandra but he could not be contacted. Later, Chandra was found in an inebriated state. A police complaint was lodged against him and he was arrested,” he said.

Sahoo stated that oxygen supply was not at all disrupted and the reservoir’s volume level was restored to normal range within 15 minutes after the drop was noticed. According to the authorities, post-mortem of the children is yet to be done.