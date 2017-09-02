Direct, indirect tax officials urged to work closely to widen tax net

Despite the efforts to widen the tax base, transparency and a non-intrusive approach will remain high on the priority list. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Direct and indirect tax administrations are set to work more closely than ever, employing big data, as the Modi administration focuses on broadening the tax net.

Revenue secretary Hasmukh Adhia urged officials dealing with corporate and personal income tax as well as the goods and services tax (GST), at their annual conference, to coordinate more closely and share their best practices with one another regularly, an official statement said late on Saturday evening.

At the concluding session of the two-day conference in New Delhi, officials were advised to make extra efforts to exceed revenue targets, using the data that has emerged after demonetisation. “Officers were urged to utilize data effectively such that the target for collection of personal income tax should not only be met but also be exceeded,” said the statement.

“The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) aims to add a sizeable number of new taxpayers in the current fiscal,” the statement said, adding that an environment of voluntary compliance will be facilitated.

Despite the efforts to widen the tax base, transparency and a non-intrusive approach will remain high on the priority list. Income tax officials were asked to complete assessment of tax returns entirely electronically so that taxpayers need not meet officials face-to-face—a suggestion claimed to be given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The prime minister had on Friday urged tax officials, on the first day of the conference, to bring a sense of urgency and measurability in their performance.

The official statement said on Saturday that tax officials will try to cut down litigation substantially, including those pending before commissioners and related to appeals—the first stage of dispute-resolution available for taxpayers.