Last Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 10 17 PM IST

Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand, tremors in Delhi NCR

There were no reports of loss of property or life due to the earthquake that hit Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand
The earthquake originated at a depth of 10km, according to the USGS website. The epicentre was located 34km from Pipalkoti. Photo: AP
The earthquake originated at a depth of 10km, according to the USGS website. The epicentre was located 34km from Pipalkoti. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in several parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8.49pm. There were no reports of loss of property or life. Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.

First Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 09 35 PM IST
Topics: Earthquake Earthquake in Delhi Delhi earthquake USGS website Delhi NCR

