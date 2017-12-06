Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand, tremors in Delhi NCR

The earthquake originated at a depth of 10km, according to the USGS website. The epicentre was located 34km from Pipalkoti. Photo: AP

New Delhi: Tremors were felt in several parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8.49pm. There were no reports of loss of property or life. Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.