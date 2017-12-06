Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude hits Uttarakhand, tremors in Delhi NCR
There were no reports of loss of property or life due to the earthquake that hit Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand
New Delhi: Tremors were felt in several parts of north India, including Delhi NCR, as a medium-intensity earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag district on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.
According to the IMD’s National Seismological Centre, the earthquake occurred at 8.49pm. There were no reports of loss of property or life. Uttarakhand, a part of the Himalayan region, falls under a high seismic zone.
First Published: Wed, Dec 06 2017. 09 35 PM IST
Latest News »
- Gujarat elections: Campaigning for first phase of polling ends tomorrow
- Wal-Mart to change name, reflecting shift from bricks to clicks
- When a temple was besieged in Ayodhya
- Infosys files settlement plea with Sebi on Rajiv Bansal’s severance pay
- Indian bonds gain on RBI's more balanced tone on inflation, liquidity