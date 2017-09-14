No drought-like situation, says government

Kharif (summer) crops like paddy has been sown in 1,041.17 lakh hectares till last week of the 2,017-18 kharif season, slightly lower than 1,049.87 lakh hectares in the year-ago, according to the agriculture ministry. File photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government on Thursday said there is no “drought-like situation” in the country as sowing is normal and satisfactory despite deficit in rainfall being reported from 95 districts.

“The current rainfall in first fortnight of September in many States will improve the situation. The yield is expected to be same as of last year. There is no drought like situation,” the government said in a statement.

Kharif (summer) crops like paddy has been sown in 1,041.17 lakh hectares till last week of the 2,017-18 kharif season, slightly lower than 1,049.87 lakh hectares in the year-ago, according to the agriculture ministry.

The kharif sowing, which began with the onset of south- west monsoon in June, has entered its last leg. Harvesting will start from October. “The kharif crops coverage in almost all the states has been satisfactory and the rains during the period from September 1-10, 2017 in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha and Jharkhand have improved soil moisture,” the ministry said in the statement.

“This wide distribution of rainfall has brightened the prospects of kharif production in the current season,” it noted, adding that monsoon is normal in the country.

The ministry also mentioned that reports on drought- warning for 225 districts in 17 states are “factually incorrect”.

Stating that the central government is monitoring crop situation in states, the ministry said some areas experienced deficit rains after sowing of kharif crops and states have already started assessing the impact of less rains.

Advisories have been issued to the states to go for irrigation in case of moisture-stress, it added.