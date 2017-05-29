Sushil Modi accuses Rabri Devi of graft during her tenure as Bihar CM

Patna: Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Monday accused RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi of acquiring valuable land alloted to minister Abdul Bari Siddiqui and former minister Sudha Shrivastava when she was the chief minister of Bihar.

“By misusing her position as chief minister, Rabri Devi had acquired land worth Rs10 lakh each alloted to Siddiqui and Sudha Shrivastaa by MLA Cooperative,” Sushil Modi alleged in a statement. “Its astonishing that in 1992-93, the MLA Cooperative had alloted 5.59 decimal land to the two at a price of Rs37,000 and after 10 years, Rabri Devi acquired it from them at the same price,” Sushil Modi alleged. The price of land today is in crores, he said.

Rabri Devi headed the RJD government in Bihar from 1997 to 2005. Sushil Modi, who is a former deputy chief minister of the state, asked why the chairman of the MLA Cooperative, Jaiprakash Narayan Yadav, and its secretary, Bhola Yadav, both close aides of Lalu Prasad Yadav, have not made a list of plot allottees. Sushil Modi, who is presently leader of the opposition in the state’s legislative council, also questioned the silence of Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar over the alleged irregularities.

The BJP leader has regularly come up with allegations of corruption against Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family. Yadav and his party leaders have dismissed the allegations and levelled counter-allegations against Sushil Modi.