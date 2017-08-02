IMD forecasts heavy rainfall in north and northeast India in coming days

Incessant rains have disrupted normal life in several states across India. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rainfall in north and northeast India in the coming days, as heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in many parts of the country.

Heavy rainfall has disturbed daily life in several states, worsened the flood situation in Odisha, West Bengal, Assam and Gujarat, and triggered landslides in Himachal Pradesh.

“Gujarat region experienced extremely heavy rainfall for many days in the last week. East Rajasthan and Gangetic West bengal received heavy rainfall on several days of the last week. West Rajasthan, Saurashtra and Kutch, Jharkhand and Odisha received heavy rainfall on one or two days of the week,” the IMD said.

Till 30 July, the country has already received 454.8mm rainfall. Northwest India has so far received the maximum rainfall i.e. 330.3mm, which is 18% more than the average at this time of the year, followed by south peninsula (308.2mm, excess by 17%) and central India (528.7mm, excess by 10%).

While the rainfall this season has been 2% above normal so far, between 20- 26 July, the country received excess rainfall of 22%.

“Fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy rainfall on a few days of the week is likely to occur over plains of northwest India during the first week of August. During 3-10 August, the rainfall activity is likely to be above normal over northeastern states and south peninsular India and below normal over remaining parts of the country. Overall, rainfall activity is likely to be below normal over India as a whole during second week of August,” the IMD said.

The department has said that there will be no significant change in maximum temperatures over most parts of the country during the next three-four days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a one-day visit to Assam on Wednesday to discuss a permanent solution to the annual flood problem in the state. The flood situation in the state has improved but one more person was killed in Morigaon district taking the toll in the natural calamity to 83, including eight in Guwahati. According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) about 5,000 people are still affected in Lakhimpur and Jorhat districts and 366 people are taking shelter in four relief camps in the two districts.

According to the data provided by the state flood control room, the death toll in the devastating floods ravaging north Gujarat districts of Banaskantha and Patan has risen to 186. Officials said 61 deaths, mostly due to drowning, have been reported from Banaskantha alone.

The flood toll in West Bengal rose to 39 on Monday with the death of five more persons even as the situation improved due to less rainfall the receding water level of the rivers. Five more persons have died in the last 24 hours in the state, a senior official of the state disaster management department said.

Lightning killed 21 people in eastern India as large swathes of the country reels under the worst floods in years that have left hundreds dead and millions displaced, officials said on Monday.

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides and blockage of over 150 roads in the interior areas. The PWD, irrigation, public health and electricity board have suffered a loss of about Rs250 crore due to damage, an official said. The local weather department has warned of heavy to very heavy rains at some places in lower and mid hills on Wednesday. It has also predicted wet spells in the region in the coming week.