Dutch radio station incident may be hostage-taking: report
An incident at the building used by Dutch radio station 3FM may be a hostage-taking, reports national broadcaster NOS
Amsterdam: An incident at the building used by Dutch radio station 3FM may be a hostage-taking, national broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.
Dutch police have cordoned off the building in the city of Hilversum, NOS said. The station’s broadcasting is continuing at the moment with no sign of disruption.
The NOS said a man forced his way into the building after making threats to a couple outside.
The incident follows the departure of one of the radio station’s most popular disk jockeys on Wednesday. DJ Giel Beelen announced he was leaving the station after 19 years, probably to accept a job at a different broadcaster. Reuters
First Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 12 51 PM IST
