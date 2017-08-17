Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Politics
Last Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 12 51 PM IST

Dutch radio station incident may be hostage-taking: report

An incident at the building used by Dutch radio station 3FM may be a hostage-taking, reports national broadcaster NOS
Toby Sterling
Dutch police have cordoned off the 3FM radio station building in the city of Hilversum. Photo: Mint
Dutch police have cordoned off the 3FM radio station building in the city of Hilversum. Photo: Mint

Amsterdam: An incident at the building used by Dutch radio station 3FM may be a hostage-taking, national broadcaster NOS reported on Thursday.

Dutch police have cordoned off the building in the city of Hilversum, NOS said. The station’s broadcasting is continuing at the moment with no sign of disruption.

The NOS said a man forced his way into the building after making threats to a couple outside.

The incident follows the departure of one of the radio station’s most popular disk jockeys on Wednesday. DJ Giel Beelen announced he was leaving the station after 19 years, probably to accept a job at a different broadcaster. Reuters

First Published: Thu, Aug 17 2017. 12 51 PM IST
Topics: Dutch radio station 3FM hostage taking Dutch police Netherlands

Latest News »

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share