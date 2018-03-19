Opposition is ready for discussion on no confidence motion but it seems AIADMK is acting on behest of Central Govt and not letting the house function: Ramgopal Yadav,Samajwadi Party MP #BudgetSession pic.twitter.com/49jtBHe5N0— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
LIVE: Parliament logjam continues as both Houses adjourn, no-trust vote not taken up
Highlights
- 1.16 pm ISTNo-confidence motion not taken up; Govt says ready for discussion
- 1.03 pm ISTAIADMK acting on behest of Modi govt, says Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav
- 12.49 pm ISTThey don’t know why they are bringing no-confidence motion: Jitendra Singh
- 12.46 pm ISTNo-confidence motion has ended myth that Modi govt is unshakable: Shiv Sena
- 12.16 pm ISTNo confidence motion not introduced, Lok Sabha adjourns
- 12.03 pm ISTWe appeal for discussion on no-confidence motion: Rajnath Singh
- 11.48 am ISTRajya Sabha adjourns without transacting any business
- 11.33 am ISTLok Sabha disrupted for 11th day as protests continue
- 11.28 am ISTShiv Sena will abstain during no-confidence motion, says party MP Arvind Swant
- 11.15 am ISTLok Sabha adjourned till noon, Rajya Sabha for the day
- 11.14 am ISTAndhra parties give notices of no-confidence motion against Modi govt
- 11.10 am ISTReady to face no-confidence; we have support in the House: Ananth Kumar
- New Delhi: The Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the 11th day on Monday as the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), YSR Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day without transacting any business after parties from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh disrupted proceedings over their state specific demands. The first two weeks of the last phase of the budget session have been a virtual washout. Last week, the House had passed the Finance Bill and the appropriation bills without any discussion amid similar protestsHere are the latest updates and developments from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha:
- 1.16 pm IST No-confidence motion not taken up; Govt says ready for discussionThe notices for no-confidence motion against the government could not be taken up today in the Lok Sabha as noisy protests by members from various parties disrupted proceedings, leading to adjournment of the House. Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said she was duty-bound to take up the notices for no-confidence motion but could not as the House was not in order. “Since the House is not in order, I will not be able to bring it... I am sorry,” she said before adjourning the proceedings for the day. (PTI)
- 1.03 pm IST AIADMK acting on behest of Modi govt, says Samajwadi Party’s Ramgopal Yadav
- 12.49 pm IST They don’t know why they are bringing no-confidence motion: Jitendra Singh
On one hand, they are saying to bring no-confidence motion.On the other hand, they are creating uproar in Parliament so that motion is not accepted for discussion. They themselves don't know why they are bringing no-confidence motion: Union Minister Jitendra Singh #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/9oFQGXau6V— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
- 12.46 pm IST No-confidence motion has ended myth that Modi govt is unshakable: Shiv SenaThe TDP’s no-confidence motion has put an end to the “myth” that the BJP-led central government has an unshakable mandate for the next 25 years, the Shiv Sena said on Monday in an editorial in party mouthpiece ‘Saamana’. The Sena, however, alleged that the TDP’s move was driven by its own political compulsions, and said the no-confidence motion will be futile as the NDA government enjoys a majority. There is an environment of mistrust in the country against the government and next year there will be a “blast of resentment” that is prevailing among people, it said. (PTI)
- 12.03 pm IST We appeal for discussion on no-confidence motion: Rajnath Singh
We want a discussion on the issue of no-confidence motion and we appeal to everyone that there should be discussion : Union Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha #budgetsession— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
- 11.48 am IST Rajya Sabha adjourns without transacting any businessRajya Sabha was on Monday adjourned for the day without transacting any business after parties from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh disrupted proceedings over their state specific demands. Andhra parties led by the TDP, and KVP Ramachandra Rao of the Congress trooped in the Well shouting slogans for special status for the state while Tamil Nadu parties—DMK and AIADMK—raised the Cauvery water issue. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu repeatedly asked members to allow the House to function and called for taking up listed zero hour mentions of issues of public importance. But with members refusing to budge from their positions in the Well, he adjourned the House till tomorrow within 10 minutes of the commence of proceedings. An upset Naidu said Parliament has become a laughing stock because of repeated adjournments due to protests from Well of the House. “This is not in the interest of the country, this is not in the interest of Parliament,” he said asking members to allow the House to function. (PTI)
- 11.33 am IST Lok Sabha disrupted for 11th day as protests continueThe Lok Sabha proceedings were disrupted for the 11th day on Monday as the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK continued their noisy protests over various issues, including the banking scam and special status for Andhra Pradesh. As soon as Speaker Sumitra Mahajan took up the Question Hour, members from these parties trooped into the Well holding placards. While members from the TDP, YSR Congress, TRS and AIADMK were in the Well raising slogans and holding placards, MPs from the TMC and Congress were seen standing at their seats. As the protests continued, the House was adjourned till noon. (PTI)
- 11.28 am IST Shiv Sena will abstain during no-confidence motion, says party MP Arvind Swant
We will neither support the Government nor the Opposition, we will abstain: Arvind Sawant,Shiv Sena MP on no confidence motion #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/6MV6mqj7jX— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
- 11.15 am IST Lok Sabha adjourned till noon, Rajya Sabha for the dayThe Lok Sabha has been adjourned till noon following uproar by several opposition parties over various issues, PTI reports. The Rajya Sabha, on the other hand, has been adjourned till tomorrow after Tamil Nadu and Andhra parties disrupt proceedings, it adds.
- 11.14 am IST Andhra parties give notices of no-confidence motion against Modi govtThe YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are going to push up their notices of no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government on Monday in the Lok Sabha even as there has been no sign of a let-up in the deadlock in Parliament proceedings. A no-confidence motion notice has to be supported by at least 50 MPs to be taken up in the House. The government has expressed confidence that the notices, even if they are admitted, will be defeated given its strength in the Lok Sabha. The current strength of the Lok Sabha is 539 and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 274 members, more than the majority mark of 270, and enjoys the support of several allies. With the 16-member TDP quitting the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the ruling alliance strength has reduced.
- 11.10 am IST Ready to face no-confidence; we have support in the House: Ananth Kumar
We are ready to face no-confidence motion as we have support in the House. We are confident : Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar #budgetsession pic.twitter.com/9xnp6gDWxQ— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
Latest News »
Kodak and Sanyo 55-inch TVs: affordable 4K TV face-off
Godrej Fund Management to invest, develop office assets for $600 million
Uber, Ola drivers on indefinite strike from today for higher pay
Deals Buzz: Activist investor Elliott sets sights on troubled Fortis
How Red Chillies VFX emerged as a strong post-production option for Bollywood
Mark to Market »
Cement margins at risk as petcoke price hits multi-year high
No reason for investors to be excited in fertilizer stocks yet
If China sneezes, Indian steelmakers may catch a cold
ICICI Securities IPO: a bet on rising household investment in markets
Should investors worry about the challenge against India’s export subsidies at WTO?