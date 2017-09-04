Livemint

Two militants killed in Kashmir encounter

Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police said
The militants had opened fired as the police was conducting a search operation, an official said.
Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore township of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday, the police said. Acting on specific intelligence inputs about the presence of militants in Check-e-Brath area of Sopore, security forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) there, a police official said. He said that, as the forces were conducting the search operation, the militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, resulting in an encounter in which two militants were killed, the official said. He said the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained.

