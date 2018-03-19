SC seeks Centre’s reply on plea for CBI probe into Junaid lynching case

Junaid’s father has challenged the Punjab and Haryana high court’s 27 November last year order, refusing a CBI probe into the matter, and sought that the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday sought the Centre’s response on a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Ballabhgarh mob lynching case in which 17-year-old Junaid Khan was stabbed to death on a train in June last year.

A bench of justices Kurian Joseph and M.M. Shantanagoudar also stayed the trial in the case till further orders. Junaid’s father has challenged the Punjab and Haryana high court’s 27 November last year order, refusing a CBI probe into the matter, and sought that the accused be booked under offences of hate crimes.

Junaid’s father Jalaluddin, through his counsel, had filed the petition on 26 October last year in the high court, seeking a probe by an independent agency like the CBI in the Junaid lynching case. He had also demanded a stay on the trial in a Faridabad court in connection with the killing of Junaid.

Junaid, who had boarded a Mathura-bound train from Delhi, was allegedly stabbed to death when he, along with his brothers and cousins, was returning home to Khandawali village after shopping for Eid in Delhi in June. His body was dumped near Asaoti village in Faridabad district.