7th Pay Commission: Cabinet approves revisions to allowances for central govt employees

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved revising the allowances, including House Rent Allowance (HRA), for central government employees based on the 7th Pay Commission recommendations.

The revised allowances will benefit at least 47 lakh employees. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations have been cleared with 34 modifications, India Today reported.

More From Livemint »

A committee headed by Ashok Lavasa had examined the 7th Pay Commission’s recommendations on allowances in April. After the report was submitted the report to Finance Minister Jaitley, an Empowered Committee of Secretaries was formed examine the report and give its proposals to the Cabinet.

The committee had recommended amendments in some allowances that are applicable to all employees as well as some other allowances which apply to specific employee categories.