Supreme Court agrees to hear plea for probe into former judge B.H.Loya’s death

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear a plea seeking a probe into the death of former judge B.H.Loya, who was presiding over the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case.

The plea, filed by Maharashtra-based journalist, B.R.Lone, was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra who said that it would be taken up for hearing on Friday.

Loya died of a cardiac arrest in Nagpur on 1 December, 2014 where he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague’s daughter.

The death gained attention as media reports emerged, citing Loya’s immediate family members as questioning the circumstances in which Loya passed away.

Sohrabuddin Sheikh was killed in 2005 in an alleged fake encounter by a team of the Gujarat police, which claimed that he was a member of the Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist outfit.