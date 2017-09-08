Livemint

Last Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 02 47 PM IST

Govt bars ‘unruly’ passengers from flying for 3 months to over 2 years

Government issues new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanour
Aditi Shah
The flying bar rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well, the government said, adding that unruly behaviour has been categorised in three levels—verbal, physical and life threatening. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
New Delhi: India has issued new norms barring unruly passengers from flying for a minimum of three months to more than two years depending on the nature of the misdemeanour, the government said on Friday.

The federal government has issued a no-fly list of unruly passengers after a lawmaker admitted assaulting an official from state-owned carrier Air India.

The new rules will be applicable to foreign carriers as well, the government said in a statement, adding that unruly behaviour has been categorised in three levels—verbal, physical and life threatening.

“The concept of no-fly is based on safety of other passengers, crew and the aircraft, and not just on the security threat,” the government said. Reuters

First Published: Fri, Sep 08 2017. 02 26 PM IST
Topics: flying ban no-fly list unruly passengers Air India foreign carriers

