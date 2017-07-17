India, Pakistan DGMOs discuss situation along LoC

New Delhi: Director-General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt. Gen. A K Bhatt on Monday spoke to his Pakistani counterpart and conveyed that India reserves the right to retaliate to any cross-border firing along the LoC.

The two DGMOs also deliberated on the situation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said.

There have been 23 incidents of ceasefire violations, one BAT (Border Action Team) attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June in which four people, including three jawans, have been killed and 12 injured.