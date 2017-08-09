West Bengal assembly passes state GST bill
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she is unhappy with how the new tax regime was implemented in a hurry
Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly on Tuesday passed the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Bill.
Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was one of the first to support the GST, but on Tuesday, she said she was unhappy with the way the new tax regime was implemented in a hurry.
Still, the state had no option but to pass the bill to make sure that central funding to welfare schemes wasn’t disrupted, she added.
First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 12 31 AM IST
