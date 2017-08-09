Livemint

Last Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 12 45 AM IST

West Bengal assembly passes state GST bill

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee says she is unhappy with how the new tax regime was implemented in a hurry
Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the state government had no option but to pass the state GST bill to make sure central funding to welfare schemes isn’t disrupted. Photo: Mint
Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday that the state government had no option but to pass the state GST bill to make sure central funding to welfare schemes isn’t disrupted. Photo: Mint

Kolkata: The West Bengal assembly on Tuesday passed the State Goods and Services Tax (SGST) Bill.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was one of the first to support the GST, but on Tuesday, she said she was unhappy with the way the new tax regime was implemented in a hurry.

Still, the state had no option but to pass the bill to make sure that central funding to welfare schemes wasn’t disrupted, she added.

First Published: Wed, Aug 09 2017. 12 31 AM IST
Topics: GST West Bengal Mamata Banerjee Goods and Services Tax SGST

