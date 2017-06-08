Air travellers may soon need to provide unique IDs

The new rules may take effect over three-four months. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Air travellers may soon be required to provide a unique ID like passport, PAN card or Aadhaar.

“Digital Traveler Working Group and National No-Fly List implementation plan suggest that a unique digital ID may be required for air travel. A digital unique ID such as Aadhaar, PAN, passport number, etc. is now proposed... MoCA (ministry of civil aviation) is studying proposals and will conduct extensive consultations to ensure comprehensive traveller coverage, convenience, and privacy,” Sinha said on Thursday.

New rules may take effect over three-four months.

“We are trying to see what else we can have as unique ID so that more people are covered. A white paper will be given on creating seamless travel, after which comments from public will be sought. Then, we will come to a decision on this.”

Sinha said those who provide biometric ID should be able to zip through airports.