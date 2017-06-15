Decision on next attorney general at appropriate time: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Mukul Rohatgi, above in a file photo, was appointed attorney general immediately after the BJP came to power in May 2014. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: The government will take a decision on appointing a new attorney general at an “appropriate time”, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Thursday.

Incumbent Mukul Rohatgi recently conveyed to the government that he would like to be relieved from the post he has held for three years.

“We have taken note of request of the AG not to continue due to personal reasons. We respect that. Rohatgi has been a very distinguished AG. He has served with great distinction,” the minister told reporters.

“The government will take a decision at an appropriate time” on who would be its next top law officer, he said.

Rohatgi, who has said he wants to return to private practice, was appointed attorney general immediately after the BJP came to power in May 2014.

He has argued in many contentious matters like the challenge to the National Judicial Appointments Commission Act on appointment of judges for the higher judiciary.

Recently, he assisted the apex court in the ‘triple talaq’ matter in which judgement is reserved.

Early this month, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet extended his tenure until further orders.

Rohatgi had also represented the Gujarat government in the Supreme Court in the 2002 Gujarat riots and fake encounter death cases, including the Best Bakery and Zahira Sheikh matters.